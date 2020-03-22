|
Helen Molette, "Grandma Helen", age 92, went home to be with the Lord on March 19, 2020. A life resident of Akron, Helen graduated from East High School and was a member of Clearview United Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading, sewing and crafting, but most important to Mom was her family. Helen also loved the Cavs and Indians, and recently Facebook. She was the happiest when she was surrounded by her family. Mom, we will miss you. Preceded in death by her parents, William and Dorothy Tharp; husband, James Mollette; grandsons, Andrew, Scott and Matthew; and siblings, Earline, William, Robert, Della and Joan, Helen is survived by son, James Mollette (Pauline); daughters, Karen Baker (Harold), Susan Miller (David), Kimberly Gibbs (Keith) and Sherri Rose (Thomas); 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; brother, James Tharp; and sisters, Velda Axline and Dorothy Riley. Private services will be held followed by burial at Hillside Memorial Park in Akron. Should friends desire, cards and condolences may be sent to the family in care of Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road, Akron, OH 44312. Memorials in memory of Helen may be made to Clearview United Methodist Church, 1733 Massillon Road, Akron, OH 44312. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2020