Helen L. Reed Obituary
) Helen L. Reed (Rearick), 91, went Home to be with the Lord in her sleep on November 18, 2019. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, crafting, baking, the outdoors, going to yard sales, animals and attending services at Lakemore United Methodist Church. Helen was preceded in death by great-grandson, Zach; son, Rodney R. "Butch" Reed; brothers, Raymond and Harry W. Rearick; parents, Harry S. and Lillian Rearick; and former husband, Rodney V. Reed. She is survived by children, Harry (Karen) Reed, Jeffrey (Kathy) Reed, Connie (Tim) Todd, Pam Austin, Nancy Reed; grandchildren, Matthew (Tricia), Jamie, Jennifer (John), Melissa, Sean, Jeffrey (Jennifer), Josh (Michal), Reed (Taryn), Joseph; five great-grandchildren; and brother, Robert Rearick. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27 at Lakemore United Methodist Church, 1536 Flickinger Rd., Akron, OH 44312, with visitation from 4-5 p.m. Her Pastor Jeff Gindlesberger officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2019
