Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
t Holy Family Catholic Church
Helen L. Walter

Helen L. Walter

STOW -- Helen L. Walter, 97, died March 20, 2019. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m. Mass of the Christian Burial Monday, 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Fr. Paul Rosing celebrant with Helen's son-in-law, Deacon Phil Kamlowsky assisting. Burial, Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 1404 East 9th Street, 3rd Floor, Cleveland, 44114, www.svdpcle.org. FULL NOTICE TO APPEAR IN SUNDAY'S EDITION. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 23, 2019
