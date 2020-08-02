TOGETHER FOREVER Helen Lawrence, 84, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Helen was born in Akron on April 24, 1936 to the late George and Leona Thomann and was a lifelong area resident. She married Walter E. Lawrence, Jr. in 1954. Helen worked at Findley Academy and joined the Akron School Retired Secretaries after retirement. Additionally, she was a member of the Portage Lakes AARP, the Allenside Women's Guild, Firestone Park Primetimers, the VFW Women's Auxiliary, and the Spirit Sisters Bible Study. Helen was a faithful member of Allenside Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir. Helen and Walter liked to travel and went to many wonderful places. Over everything, Helen enjoyed her time spent with family. In addition to her parents; Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; and sons Walter E. III and Gary L. Lawrence. She is survived by her son, Larry (Lisa); daughter-in-law, Diana Lawrence; grandchildren, Jamie, Walter E. IV (Yazmine), Amanda, Matthew Lawrence and Kathryn (Joe) Buchanan; great-grandchildren, Lee, Lucian, Eris, Willow, Kylie, Nancy (Chuck) Ilg; and may other loved ones. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10:30 on Saturday, August 8 at Anthony Funeral Homes, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S Main St., in Akron. Masks and social distancing required. Funeral services will begin at 10:30, Pastor Francie Fisher officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Cemetery. Donations may be made to Allenside Presbyterian Church, 410 Rexford St., Akron, OH 44314.