Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Leona Anderson


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Leona Anderson Obituary
TOGETHER FOREVER Reunited with loved ones in Heaven on January 25, 2020, she was born on March 8, 1926 in Point Pleasant, WV. Helen married the love of her life, Melvin R. "Tom" Anderson Sr. in 1945. They settled in Akron where they raised their family. Helen was a lifelong homemaker that was devoted to her family. She was a special mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother and will be remembered for the love and care she showed to everyone. She was a member of the Akron Baptist Temple for many years where she was a Sunday School teacher for 50 years. She provided a loving home to several foster children, was a breast cancer survivor, enjoyed traveling, holidays and family get togethers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tom of 73 years; son, Donald Anderson; two brothers; and one sister. She leaves behind her son, Tom (Kitty) Anderson; daughters, Patricia Guilliams and Rose Berger; nine grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and friends. She also leaves her beloved dog, Scrappy. Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, January 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to City Church AC, 3000 Krebs Rd., Akron, OH 44319.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now