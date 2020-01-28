|
TOGETHER FOREVER Reunited with loved ones in Heaven on January 25, 2020, she was born on March 8, 1926 in Point Pleasant, WV. Helen married the love of her life, Melvin R. "Tom" Anderson Sr. in 1945. They settled in Akron where they raised their family. Helen was a lifelong homemaker that was devoted to her family. She was a special mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother and will be remembered for the love and care she showed to everyone. She was a member of the Akron Baptist Temple for many years where she was a Sunday School teacher for 50 years. She provided a loving home to several foster children, was a breast cancer survivor, enjoyed traveling, holidays and family get togethers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tom of 73 years; son, Donald Anderson; two brothers; and one sister. She leaves behind her son, Tom (Kitty) Anderson; daughters, Patricia Guilliams and Rose Berger; nine grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and friends. She also leaves her beloved dog, Scrappy. Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, January 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to City Church AC, 3000 Krebs Rd., Akron, OH 44319.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 28, 2020