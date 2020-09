Helen Litten, 94, of Akron, passed away on September 3, 2020. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Helen was preceded by her husband, John Litten and is survived by three children and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd., on Monday at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Don Bolich. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.