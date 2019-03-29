Home

Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
628 West Main Street
Kent, OH 44240
(330) 673-5857
Helen Louise Meluch

Helen Louise Meluch Obituary
Helen Louise Meluch

Helen Louise Meluch, age 93, of Kent, died on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Akron City Hospital.

Helen was born March 24, 1925 in Charlestown, to Theodore and Helen (Richards) Shade. She was a member of the Kent United Methodist Church. Helen was a member of 4-H and Kent Fireflies. She enjoyed ballroom dancing, bowling, traveling, sewing and needle work. Helen loved music, watching and attending musicals. Helen enjoyed entertaining, especially the family events and activities.

She is survived by daughters, Paula Barholt of Kent and Kathy (Ernie) Linger of Waxhaw, N.C.; son-in-law, Ned Brown of Diamond; nine grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Meluch; son, Roger P. Meluch; daughter, Rebecca Brown; father, Theodore Shade; mother, Helen Richards McCollum; brothers, Norman and Eugene Shade; and son-in-law, Charles Barholt.

Calling hours will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home, where funeral services will follow at 7:30 p.m. Inurnment will be held 9:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30th at Standing Rock Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Kent Firefighters Local 721, 320 S. DePeyster, Street, Kent, OH 44240 or the , 5211 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH 45227. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
