Helen M Carpenter, 84, of West Melbourne, Florida, passed away on June 26, 2020 with her daughter Joyce by her side. Helen Carpenter was born in Akron, OH and was a lifelong resident of Barberton until she moved to Florida with one of her 8 children after retiring from Suburban Labs, in Cuyahoga Falls; a place where she was loved by many of her coworkers. She had been a member of the Barberton Moose Lodge 759 while living in Barberton and a member of the Barberton Magic's Band Boosters. She is survived by her children, Robin (Archie) Morris, Arthur, Jeffrey, Cheryl (Raymond) Bell, Joyce B Carpenter, Robert and Mary (Bill) Adkins; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Lois Clay of Jensen Beach, FL and Martha Steinkemp of West Melbourne, FL who she loved with all her heart, as well as many nieces and nephews that she always tried seeing when she visited Ohio. Helen loved to go fishing or just sit and talk and laugh. After moving to Florida she never missed too many chances to come home in the summer and have a family cookout to see all she loved so much. She made friends with everyone she met and would strike up a conversation with people and soon had them laughing with her. She was loved by all and is truly going to be missed. She was our Rock. Rest In peace Mom, together again with Dad. Cremation has taken place in Florida and she will be brought home to Ohio to be placed by her siblings alongside her husband at Greenlawn Mausoleum. The family would like to sincerely thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers and condolences, as well as, all donations to help us get her to her final resting place. A Celebration of Life for Helen will be held at a date and time yet to be determined.