Helen M. (Tribble) Dillion
Helen M. (Tribble) Dillion, 83, passed away March 21 2019.
A loving and caring mother, sister, grandmother she retired from GE Ravenna after 24 years. A longtime resident of Kent she will be greatly missed by her three daughters, their spouses; two sons; two sisters; one brother; many nieces and nephews, 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be notified please see [email protected]
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 24, 2019