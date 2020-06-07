Helen M. Elmert
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Helen Elmert, just shy of her 100th birthday, passed away unexpectedly at Altercare of Brimfield on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was born in Akron on June 6, 1920, the daughter of Oscar and Bertha Maley Aikey. Helen was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Anthony; two sons, Anthony Wayne and Jeffrey Joel Elmert; and two sisters, Betty Bonner and Margaret Abson. She will be dearly missed by her son, Terrence (Sharon) Elmert; daughter Paulette Van Pelt; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; sister, Celia McClintock. Helen was a woman of great faith, and cared deeply for her family. She took up painting later in her life, and discovered a hidden talent. Due to pandemic circumstances, all services will be private, and Helen will be laid to rest next to her love, Anthony, at Hillside Memorial Park. To leave a message for Helen's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved