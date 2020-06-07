) Helen Elmert, just shy of her 100th birthday, passed away unexpectedly at Altercare of Brimfield on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was born in Akron on June 6, 1920, the daughter of Oscar and Bertha Maley Aikey. Helen was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Anthony; two sons, Anthony Wayne and Jeffrey Joel Elmert; and two sisters, Betty Bonner and Margaret Abson. She will be dearly missed by her son, Terrence (Sharon) Elmert; daughter Paulette Van Pelt; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; sister, Celia McClintock. Helen was a woman of great faith, and cared deeply for her family. She took up painting later in her life, and discovered a hidden talent. Due to pandemic circumstances, all services will be private, and Helen will be laid to rest next to her love, Anthony, at Hillside Memorial Park. To leave a message for Helen's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.