Helen M. (Bobeck) Hohas, age 97, was delivered by angels to the Lord October 12, 2020. She was born in Isabella, Pennsylvania, the 4th of 8 children. The family moved to Youngstown, Ohio when Helen was 4 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband, George after 44 years of marriage. They met on a bus and it was love at first sight. George would hitchhike from Dayton where he was stationed to visit his girlfriend Helen, the love of his life. Helen leaves four devoted children: George (Liz), North Carolina, Richard (Mirna), California, Joan (Allan) Becker, Florida, and Marilynn (Ron) McCoy, Akron. She was the proud Grandma to Kristina (William) Nichols, Clifford (Allison) Hohas, Andrew Becker, Bryan Hohas, Michael (Erica), Anthony, Jack, Nicholas Kane, and Ryan, Melissa, Erica McCoy as well as Great Grandma to Connor, Logan, Katelyn, Phoebe and Lila. She also leaves her only living brother, Walter (Donna) Bobeck, Youngstown; special sister-in-law, Eleanor Zuby, Youngstown and many loving and devoted nieces and nephews. An active stay-at-home mother and Catholic, she was also an enthusiastic poll worker, and member of St. Sebastian and more recently St. Hilary parishes. She was devoted to the Blessed Mother and prayed the rosary daily. It is fitting she was called to the Lord during the month of the Holy Rosary. Anyone who knew Helen knew all about her love for all things blueberry, especially blueberry jelly toast! A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 NOON on FRIDAY, October 16, 2020 at St. Hilary Catholic Church, 2750 W. Market St., Fairlawn, OH 44333. Visitation one hour prior to the mass on FRIDAY. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. Masks and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at Saint Hilary Church in her name.