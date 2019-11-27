|
|
DOYLESTOWN -- Helen M. Williams, age 92, passed away on November 25, 2019. Born on September 13, 1927 in Doylestown to the late Earl and Eva (Pamer) Hummel, she was a life resident of Doylestown. Helen had devoted her life to her beloved family, whom will miss her greatly. She was a member of the Clinton Church of Christ, and lover of cats. Preceded in death by her husband, Billie D. in 2004; daughter, Portia Lerch; son-in-law, Robert Heppert; daughters-inlaw, Janet Williams, and Linda Williams; she is survived by her children, Kathie Heppert of Barberton, Kenneth (Pam) Williams of Massillon, Denise (James) Garcea of Bridgeport, OH, Randall (Julie) Williams of Hudson, CO, Brian (Donna) Williams of Doylestown; 11 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; sister, Marjorie Berry; nephew, James Sanginiti both of Florida; other family and friends. Private services will be held by the family with inurnment at Chestnut Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made on Helen's behalf to , P.O. Box 96011, Washington D.C., 20090. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 27, 2019