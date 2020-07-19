) Brown Helen Marcia (Oplinger) Brown, age 96, a woman who loved her family and who was loved by them, passed away, Monday, July 13, 2020 at Grace Brethren Village in Englewood, OH. Her faith in Jesus was strong throughout her life and ever-present during her time of going home to the Lord. Helen was born on March 11, 1924 in Akron, OH, to Arthur and Leora (Billman) Oplinger. One of four children, she lived in Akron, Norton, Copley and Wadsworth, OH. Most recently, she lived with her daughter in Clayton, OH. Helen graduated in 1943 from Norton High School and attended Hammel Business College. She served as church secretary at Norton Baptist Church, West Hill Baptist Church and for 25 years at Moody Bible Institute's radio station in Cleveland, OH, WCRF-FM. Helen met Arthur J. Brown at a cousin's wedding and the couple married in November 1945. Their family grew to include three children. Helen and Art's faith in God and love for each other kept the family together in good and challenging times. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2003. Helen is survived by her sons, Dennis (Kim) Brown, and Thomas (Kathie) Brown, both of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; and daughter, Marcia (Jim) Brown Florkey of Clayton, OH; six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Helen was kind hearted, caring and devoted to her family, friends and church. How thankful we are that God gave us such a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and Friend. A private graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Akron, OH. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to West Hill Baptist Church, 605 N. Revere Rd, Akron, OH 45333 or WCRF Moody Radio Cleveland, 9756 Barr Rd, Cleveland, OH 44141. Online memories of Helen may be left for the family at www.NewcomerAkron.com
.