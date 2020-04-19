|
|
) Our Dear Sweet Mother, Helen Smith passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. She was born in Logan, West Virginia on January 23, 1923 to Stella and James Freeman. She enjoyed her life in West Virginia and had more adventures than Huckleberry Finn! At the age of 18, she decided to move to Akron to make her fortune in the Rubber Companies. At one time she worked in the D-Icers during World War II making airplane wings. She worked many places and retired from Akro-Mils. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary Catholic Church and she was a rosary maker at Queen of Heaven. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; her little granddaughter, Jodie; and her loving son, Ronnie. She leaves behind her son, Larry Smith; daughters, Toni (Bruce) Coleman and Donna (David) Sims; her sister, Evelyn Kroah; grandchildren, Michelle Smith, Shana Rafferty, Nikki Payne, Ryan Smith, Laniece and Bruce Coleman and David, Frank and Paul Sims; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and lots of friends who loved her. A Special Thanks to Pebble Creek who gave our Mom outstanding care. A PRIVATE Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 21 at St. Mary Catholic Church. To accommodate Covid-19 restrictions, Mass will be available for live-streaming on Facebook at facebook.com/Anthony FuneralHomes/live/ beginning at 10:55 a.m. EST on Tuesday. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020