Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Helen Marie Ash


1927 - 2019
Helen Marie Ash Obituary
Helen Marie Ash, 92, passed away November 30, 2019. She was born February 11, 1927 in Dalton, Georgia. Helen will always be remembered as a strong willed person with an adventurous spirit. She enjoyed camping and staying at the family cabin. She had a good sense of humor and always carried herself with a happy go lucky mindset. She also loved animals. Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ash; mother, Dessie Cochran; and her son, Roger. She is survived by her children: Bruce (Kris) Cope, Randy (Connie) Cope, Doug (Mary) Cope, Tammy (Blaze) Ash, and Chip Ash; 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. Private interment Tallmadge Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to: at stjude.org Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2019
