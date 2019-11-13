|
|
Helen Marie Austin, age 76, entered in to eternal rest on November 10, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Gene Richard Austin "Geno"; father, Cal Brown Jr.; mother, Beatrice Jones McCray; stepfather, James McCray Sr.; brothers, Leon Brown, Jimmy and James McCray; daughter, Patricia Austin; grandson, Coleon Austin; great-granddaughter, Reagan Austin; she is survived by children, Richard "Rick" (Lola) Austin, Regina (Gerald) Smith; grandchildren, Rashawn, Jacobe, Brittany, Brandi, Dustin, Todd, Richard, Shayla, Ian, India, Shaquila, Indica, and Gerald; sixteen great-grandchildren; sister, Ora Jean Snell; brothers, Greg, Wayne, Eric, and Melvin; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends; and special friends, Carol Ann Brantley and Josephine Feaster. Marie will be truly missed by all. Family will receive friends Saturday, November 16th, 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with the Funeral Service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W Market St. Akron, OH 44333. Interment, Rose Hill Burial Park. Memories and condolences may be expressed at www.rosehillbp.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 13, 2019