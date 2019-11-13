Home

Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 665-1700
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
View Map
Helen Marie Austin Obituary
Helen Marie Austin, age 76, entered in to eternal rest on November 10, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Gene Richard Austin "Geno"; father, Cal Brown Jr.; mother, Beatrice Jones McCray; stepfather, James McCray Sr.; brothers, Leon Brown, Jimmy and James McCray; daughter, Patricia Austin; grandson, Coleon Austin; great-granddaughter, Reagan Austin; she is survived by children, Richard "Rick" (Lola) Austin, Regina (Gerald) Smith; grandchildren, Rashawn, Jacobe, Brittany, Brandi, Dustin, Todd, Richard, Shayla, Ian, India, Shaquila, Indica, and Gerald; sixteen great-grandchildren; sister, Ora Jean Snell; brothers, Greg, Wayne, Eric, and Melvin; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends; and special friends, Carol Ann Brantley and Josephine Feaster. Marie will be truly missed by all. Family will receive friends Saturday, November 16th, 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with the Funeral Service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W Market St. Akron, OH 44333. Interment, Rose Hill Burial Park. Memories and condolences may be expressed at www.rosehillbp.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 13, 2019
