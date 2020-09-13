1/
Helen Marie Olga Konsevick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Marie Olga Konsevick, 90, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. A life resident of Barberton, she retired from Akron General Medical Center as a Surgical Nurse. Helen was a member of Allenside Presbyterian Church, Women's Board Juvenile Court, Civic Theatre Women's Guild, Alumni Altman Hospital and volunteered at the Barberton Free Clinic. Preceded in death by her parents, Marie and Joseph Fuller; survived by her husband of 61 years, Walter of Barberton and her cousin, Holly King of Moore, S.C. Following her request, there will be no service. Burial will take place at Mt. Peace Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved