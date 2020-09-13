Helen Marie Olga Konsevick, 90, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. A life resident of Barberton, she retired from Akron General Medical Center as a Surgical Nurse. Helen was a member of Allenside Presbyterian Church, Women's Board Juvenile Court, Civic Theatre Women's Guild, Alumni Altman Hospital and volunteered at the Barberton Free Clinic. Preceded in death by her parents, Marie and Joseph Fuller; survived by her husband of 61 years, Walter of Barberton and her cousin, Holly King of Moore, S.C. Following her request, there will be no service. Burial will take place at Mt. Peace Cemetery.