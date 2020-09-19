1/
Helen Marie Stoley Brown
Brown Helen Marie Stoley Lynch Brown, born June 12, 1945, passed away September 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael A. Brown; granddaughter, Sydney Claire Hanlon; and sisters, M. Teri Lynch and Mary Alice Lynch. Helen is survived by her loving children, Barbara A. (Michael) Hanlon and Michael P. (Deena) Brown; grandchildren, Devin Jones (Jessica Rossiter), Briana Brown, Carlie (Alex) Kucko, Samantha Hanlon, Joseph Brown, and Michael H. Hanlon; her great-grandchildren, Jacob and Alana Larrison; sisters, Patricia (Terry) Hennessy, Harriet Rorar, Barbara Bennett and Frances Lynch; and an extra large group of special nieces and nephews. Helen enjoyed spending time with her people, with a special love for her "Ya-yas" and their families. The family would like to thank the third and fourth floor nurses at Summa who took such good care of Mom. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Vincent Catholic Church, 164 West Market St., Akron. Burial will follow at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Truly Reaching You, 587 Baird St., Akron, OH 44311 (trulyreachingyou.com).




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 19, 2020.
Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-3032
September 19, 2020
We would like to offer our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Hennessy Family
Hennessy Funeral Home
