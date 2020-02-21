|
Helen Marie Williamson, 86, died in her sleep on February 16, 2020 and joined her beloved husband Bob in heaven. Born in Ohio, Helen Marie was the only child of George and Helen Sisco. She worked as a legal secretary in Cleveland before marrying Bob in 1958, moving to Chicago and later Memphis. Helen adored her family. Widowed in 2016, Helen is survived by children: Matt, Becky, Shely and Hallie; son-in-law, Hugh; grandchildren: Joseph, Jeremy and Jaclyn; toddler great-grandsons, Robert James (R.J.) and William Ryan (Junior); Hugh's grandmother, Frances; many cousins and countless friends; plus granddogs, Latte and Tiramisu. Recently, dementia affected Helen's cheerful outlook, but she still knew everyone and enjoyed visits and calls, even if she had little to say. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, followed by Mass of the Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial Stow Cemetery. Helen preferred any memorials be made to in Memphis (). (REDMON,STOW,330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 21, 2020