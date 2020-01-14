Home

Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
330-699-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:00 PM
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
View Map
Helen McDonald


1927 - 2020
Helen McDonald Obituary
Together Again Helen McDonald, 92, of Uniontown, Ohio, passed away at Akron City Hospital on January 11, 2020. She was born November 6, 1927 in Worthington, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Arthur and Anna Sherry Eminger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter McDonald; son, David McDonald; sisters, Alberta Bower and Florence Moore; brother, Richard Eminger; stepbrother, Frank Cornish; and stepsister, Margaret Cornish. Helen's warmth and kindness will be greatly missed by those who survive; granddaughter, Terri McGuire; brother, George Eminger; special niece, Florence Carnes; special nephew; Dennis Eminger; as well as her many treasured and closer to her heart, nieces and nephews; and very dear friends, Linda Zink, Greg Greathouse, and Ramona Higgins. A resident of Uniontown for most of her life, Helen was a retired Data Processor from Ohio Edison, after 37 years of service. She enjoyed word search puzzles, was an enthusiastic Cleveland Indians' fan, and loved horses. Having her own horse, Chaco, for several years, she admired their gracefulness, beauty, and warm heart. Family and friends are invited for visitation, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 4:00 p.m., until the time of service, beginning at 6:00 p.m., Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown. Reverend Gary Smith, Celebrant, officiating. Private interment will take place, privately, at Hillside Memorial Gardens, Akron. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, or condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 14, 2020
