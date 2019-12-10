|
Helen Munson, 104, of Akron, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at her home. She was born Helen Hyrnik July 17, 1915 in Albion, Pa., the daughter of Matey and Nellie Hrynik. When Helen was 4, the family moved to Akron, where she has since been a lifelong resident. Helen graduated from East High School in the top 10 of her class and played in the band all through high school. She also attended Akron University. Following High school graduation, she worked at the Summit County Court house for a few years. She also taught many piano students over the years. In 1937 she married Nick Munson Jr, and they were married for 30 year until his death in October of 1967. They had one daughter, Janis. During W.W. II Helen worked in the Goodyear Bond Department and later worked as secretary for the American Federation of Musicians. She enjoyed playing piano in several bands, especially for senior citizen's dances at the Mayfield Center in Canton. Helen never knew what it meant to be old. She lived independently and kept up with the times. She played for ballroom dancing and danced herself for many years. She belonged to a few clubs: the Morning Crafters and Friends of Mission at the Manchester United Methodist Church and the Green Seniors. Helen is survived by one daughter, Janis Hetzer (Rev. Ryan); granddaughter, Kristi (Nate) Morrison; and grandson, Allen Hetzer; four great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her mother and father; her husband, Nick; brothers: Mike, Elmer, Andy, and Paul Hyrnik; sister, Dorothy Dilworth (Earl), and grand daughter-in-law, Kathy Hetzer. She was a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church for many years, but in recent years has attended the Manchester United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 11th at 12 Noon, Dr. Duane Hetzer officiating, at the Anthony Funeral Homes, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S Main St, where the family will receive friends for one-hour prior. Burial will be at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Manchester United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 5625 Manchester Rd, Akron, OH 44319.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 10, 2019