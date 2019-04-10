|
Helen Noreen Struhsaker
Helen Noreen Struhsaker died April 6, 2019, three weeks shy of her 93rd Birthday.
Services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11th at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, where friends may call one hour before the service. Interment will follow at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 2121 Sixth St., Cuyahoga Falls 44221. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
(Billow FALLS Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 10, 2019