Helen Opal Coy

Helen Opal Coy

Helen Opal Coy, 92, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019 at the Gardens of Western Reserve.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Clifford Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. Guests are welcome for visitation one hour prior to the service from 10:30 - 11:30 am. She will be laid to rest privately at Rose Hill Burial Park. Full obituary in Friday's edition or at www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 24, 2019
