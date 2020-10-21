TOGETHER AGAIN Helen Oreskovich (Syppko), 95, passed away on October 17, 2020. She was born on May 21, 1925 in Salem, Ohio and resided in Akron most of her life. Helen was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Nick; and devoted daughter, Janine; grandson, Jerry; her sisters, Genevieve Altomare and Frances Delfavero; brothers, Henry, Bill and John Syppko. Left to grieve her passing are her children, Dianne (Wes) Kidd, Helen Hengle, Kathy (Dan) Myers, Judy (Don) Maione, Paula (Mark Gibitz) Fry, Mary Ann (Ed) Williams, Frank (Coleen) Oreskovich, Susan Kontozianes, Francine (James) Swailes, her baby, Lisa Almenar; 33 grandchildren; 44 great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren. Helen was a devout Catholic and long-time parishioner of St. Mary Church where she was a member of St. Monica's Guild and most recently a member of Visitation of Mary Church, where she enjoyed being part of the rosary makers. After her husband's untimely passing, she bravely took on the mission of raising her children on her own. She instilled a strong sense of faith in us all. Her strength and independence were admirable. She was a proud and supportive mother and grandmother, selflessly devoted to family. She loved family gatherings and we all enjoyed her impressive cooking and baking skills. We will keep up that tradition. Her family is truly her legacy. We would like to thank Pleasant View Health Care Center and Heartland Hospice for their excellent care of our mother. There is a time to mourn and a time to dance. We will polka later, mom. Rest in peace. A private service will be held for family, with a celebration of life planned for a later date where we will welcome friends and extended family.