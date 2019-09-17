|
Helen Pauline (Zuray) Long Helen Pauline (Zuray) Long. 95, of Akron, Ohio, formerly of Alverda, Pennsylvania died, Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was born on May 26, 1924 in Heilwood, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of Joseph John Zuray and Frances (Bregar) Zuray. She was married to George Allen Long and together they shared 50 years of marriage until his death in 1996. Helen worked as a seamstress for over 20 years in Indiana, Pennsylvania and Akron, Ohio, retiring from Gordon Uniforms in Akron in 1980. She and husband George loved to travel after retiring, especially with the grandchildren, spending winters in Punta Gorda, Florida and summers in Akron or on the highway, camper in tow. Her favorite pastimes were playing bingo, working the word puzzles in the morning paper, watching old westerns on television (especially Gunsmoke), and cheering on the Cleveland Indians. She is survived by sons William Long and Richard Long of Akron and daughter Rosemary Smith and husband Charles of Port Arthur, Texas. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, numerous nephews and nieces, and son-in-law Darl (Pete) Somerville of Cherry Tree, Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her parents, father and mother-in-law Daniel and Mary (O'Brien) Long, husband George, daughter Shirley Ann Somerville, son Albert Long, granddaughter Natalie Long, and her siblings: Frank Zuray, Joseph Zuray, Susan Zuray, Angeline Zuray, Stanley Zuray, Frances Michny, Mary Gorenc, Anna Mariskanish, Charles Zuray, and Josephine Zagrodniczek. Friends will be received on Thursday, September 19th from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at Barrett Funeral Home, 822 Philadelphia Avenue, Northern Cambria, Pennsylvania. Her funeral service will be Friday, September 20th at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with the Rev. Clint Pearsall officiating. Internment at McDowell Cemetery, 2831 Grisemore Road, Clymer, Pa. The family expresses their appreciation to the staff at Summa Hospice Services and the staff of Sunrise Senior Living of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio for the tender and loving care given mom during her last illness. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations in Helen's name to Summa Hospice Services, Attn: Shirley Ashbrook, 1077 Gorge Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44310 or to the local hospice service in your donor area. (Hopkins Lawver, Akron, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 17, 2019