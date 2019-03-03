Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Helen Payerle Obituary
Helen Payerle

Helen M. Payerle, 71, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Margaret Payerle; sister, Marie McNeill and brother-in-law Robert Hoffner. She is survived by brothers, George (Donna) and Paul (Liz) Payerle; sisters, Teresa Payerle, Margaret Hoffner, and Ann (William) Ancona; brother-in-law Tom McNeill; and many nieces and nephews.

Helen graduated from Our Lady of the Elms in 1966. She was an elementary school teacher for Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools, retiring in the late 1990s after over 30 years of service.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 7 at 12 Noon at the Anthony Funeral Homes, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz, 1990 S Main St. in Akron, where the family will receive friends for one hour prior, beginning at 11 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Echo Hills PTA, 4405 Stow Rd., Stow, Ohio
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 3, 2019
