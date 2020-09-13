1/2
Helen R. Sandin
) Helen R. Sandin, 85, daughter of the late John Mack and Marie Ingram, went home to be with the Lord on September 9, 2020 after a short illness. She was born in Akron, Ohio on July 5, 1935. She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly (Tim) Winter of Bath and Heather (Norm) Hydel of Sharon Township; grandchildren, Jennifer Winter, Paul Bujorian and Clayborne Bujorian; sisters, Betty (Jim) McCausland of Spokane, WA and Dixie (Bill deceased) Hohenadel of Tallmadge; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends, Sallyann and Audie. That was the obituary Mom wrote, but we hope she will forgive us for "editing it" just a little. If you knew Helen, you knew she loved her family unconditionally. She was especially proud of her grandchildren. Her face would light up at the mention of their names and had such a special bond with each one of them. Helen loved the ocean and the beach. She especially treasured the mother-daughters trip to Cape Cod for her 80th birthday, reminiscent of the many family trips taken over the years. Helen was a strong woman and fiercely independent which made the past three months especially difficult for her. The family is grateful for the wonderful caregivers who assisted her - you know who you are, and we thank you! "You make a living by what you get, you make a life by what you give" ~Winston Churchill - Thank you Mom for always giving so much to all of us! Per Helen's request, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. Condolences may be sent to 2851 Yellow Creek Rd., Akron, OH 44333. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
September 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
