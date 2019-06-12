Helen Ray Weyrick



Helen R. Weyrick, R.N., died June 7, 2019. Born March 25, 1926 in Akron, Helen attended Garfield High School and became a nurse from Akron City Hospital's Firestone School of Nursing.



She served as a Cadet Nurse during World War II and worked at area hospitals. She later graduated from the University of Akron and taught nursing for many years. After retiring, Helen volunteered with the American Red Cross helping at blood drives and teaching CPR.



Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, University of Akron Dean Robert Weyrick, she is survived by her sons, James, Gary (Leslie), and David (Beth); grandchildren, Elaine (Joseph) Gray, Adam Weyrick, Kyle Weyrick, Dana Weyrick, Amy (Brian) Dvorak, and Joshua Weyrick; great-granddaughter, Madelyn Dvorak; nephews, John (Sherri), Bill (Donna), and Ernie Ray; niece, Colleen (Vin) Metheney, and great nieces Sarah and Hannah Ray.



Helen was a 66-year member of North Springfield Presbyterian Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher, elder, church librarian, and with the Presbyterian Women. She was proud to be a member of The Daughters of the American Revolution. Helen enjoyed reading, quilting, crafts, shopping, traveling, and writing poetry. She never wanted to be disturbed while watching Jeopardy.



Committal will be with her husband at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. A Witness to the Resurrection Memorial Service in Helen's memory will be held at North Springfield Presbyterian Church, 671 Canton Rd. in Akron on Monday June 17 at 11 a.m. with Dr. David Weyrick officiating.



The family thanks the outstanding staff at Mulberry Gardens for their exceptional care and Harbor Light Hospice.



Per Helen's request, there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the University of Akron Foundation, Akron, OH 44325-2603 for the Dean Robert C. Weyrick Scholarship Fund. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary