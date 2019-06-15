|
Helen Ray Weyrick
Helen R. Weyrick, R.N., died June 7, 2019. Committal will be with her husband at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. A Witness to the Resurrection Memorial Service in Helen's memory will be held at North Springfield Presbyterian Church, 671 Canton Rd. in Akron on Monday June 17 at 11 a.m. with Dr. David Weyrick officiating. Per Helen's request, there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the University of Akron Foundation, Akron, OH 44325-2603 for the Dean Robert C. Weyrick Scholarship Fund. Full notice appeared in Wednesday's edition and may be seen at www.redmonfuneralhome.com. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 15, 2019