Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Sell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Sell


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Sell Obituary
Helen Sell

TOGETHER AGAIN

BARBERTON -- Helen Sell, 85, of Barberton, Ohio passed away July 29, 2019. She joins her husband, Tim in heaven.

She is survived by her children, Rick Sell, Patti Snyder, Ron Sell and Suzanne (Bill) Barger; six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton.

To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now