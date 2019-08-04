|
|
Helen Sell
TOGETHER AGAIN
BARBERTON -- Helen Sell, 85, of Barberton, Ohio passed away July 29, 2019. She joins her husband, Tim in heaven.
She is survived by her children, Rick Sell, Patti Snyder, Ron Sell and Suzanne (Bill) Barger; six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton.
To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019