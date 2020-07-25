1/2
Helen Stilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Stilson, of Akron, died July 23, 2020 at the age of 91. Helen's husband of 70 years, Jim Stilson, passed away in March. Her memory will be cherished by her daughters, Sue Jevin (John) and Ann Stilson; and her granddaughters, Megan and Katie Jevin. Helen is also survived by one sister; five brothers; and many nieces and nephews Helen was born in Indianapolis, IN, and married Jim in 1949. They moved several times over the years but settled in Akron, where Helen volunteered at Akron General Medical Center and Hower House for many years. She will be remembered for her kind and caring spirit, always helping others and giving of her time. Special thanks to the staff at Heritage Crossing and Harbor Light Hospice for their loving care of Helen. A service will be held 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., with Rev. Antigone Lowery officiating. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. A celebration of life for Helen and Jim will be scheduled at a later date. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Service
11:30 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 25, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sandra S Smith
July 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved