Helen Stilson, of Akron, died July 23, 2020 at the age of 91. Helen's husband of 70 years, Jim Stilson, passed away in March. Her memory will be cherished by her daughters, Sue Jevin (John) and Ann Stilson; and her granddaughters, Megan and Katie Jevin. Helen is also survived by one sister; five brothers; and many nieces and nephews Helen was born in Indianapolis, IN, and married Jim in 1949. They moved several times over the years but settled in Akron, where Helen volunteered at Akron General Medical Center and Hower House for many years. She will be remembered for her kind and caring spirit, always helping others and giving of her time. Special thanks to the staff at Heritage Crossing and Harbor Light Hospice for their loving care of Helen. A service will be held 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., with Rev. Antigone Lowery officiating. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. A celebration of life for Helen and Jim will be scheduled at a later date. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel