Helen V. (Johnson) Humble, 90, passed away on July 19, 2020. A longtime resident of Tallmadge, she was a devoted mother and grandmother and will be remembered for her sweet and loving smile. Her beautiful caring love brought us joy! She was married to her husband Kenny for 61 years before he passed in 2008. She was blessed with five daughters, loved her family, and was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church for over 54 years. Helen is survived by her daughters, Diane (Jim) Rutledge, Victoria (Marty) Fox, Pamela (Nick) Breiding, Debbie Kaufman and Kim (Jeff) Livengood; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sisters, Shelvy (Frank) Yelling, Betty (Jim) Long; and many nieces and nephews. A private funeral mass will be held for immediate family due to the restrictions of Covid 19. Our family would like to thank the entire staff for the loving care that she received at Kent Ridge memory care! We also would like to thank Harbor Light Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Tallmadge, OH. Or make a donation in her name to your favorite charity . To share a memory with the family visit www.NewcomerAkron.com