Helen V. (Johnson) Humble
Helen V. (Johnson) Humble, 90, passed away on July 19, 2020. A longtime resident of Tallmadge, she was a devoted mother and grandmother and will be remembered for her sweet and loving smile. Her beautiful caring love brought us joy! She was married to her husband Kenny for 61 years before he passed in 2008. She was blessed with five daughters, loved her family, and was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church for over 54 years. Helen is survived by her daughters, Diane (Jim) Rutledge, Victoria (Marty) Fox, Pamela (Nick) Breiding, Debbie Kaufman and Kim (Jeff) Livengood; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sisters, Shelvy (Frank) Yelling, Betty (Jim) Long; and many nieces and nephews. A private funeral mass will be held for immediate family due to the restrictions of Covid 19. Our family would like to thank the entire staff for the loving care that she received at Kent Ridge memory care! We also would like to thank Harbor Light Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Tallmadge, OH. Or make a donation in her name to your favorite charity. To share a memory with the family visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
July 22, 2020
Dear Humble Girls,
If I shut my eyes I can hear Helen laughing and see her beautiful face. She was fun ,loving and beautiful. The path to everyone house on Delmar was worn with all the trips we. made to be with one another, borrow an
onion , hang out or get consoled. There really is no way for anyone to describe your Mom and capture her beauty,her ability to start some fun , cook good food, and give good life advice all at the same time. She was a good woman . She was a. movie star ! ! I am sure her Delmar girlfriends went to greet her at Heaven's gate- we know Heaven just got better when Helen got there ! Sending a hug to all of you and a prayer. Elizabeth Racco innocenzi



Elizabeth Racco innocenzi
Friend
July 22, 2020
Dearest Pam & Family, so sorry to hear of your loss. Remember you dear mother from LofV days. Our deepest condolences. Terrie & THS class of ‘76
Terrie Morgan
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Fran Schulmeister Lopane
Friend
July 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
