Dear Humble Girls,

If I shut my eyes I can hear Helen laughing and see her beautiful face. She was fun ,loving and beautiful. The path to everyone house on Delmar was worn with all the trips we. made to be with one another, borrow an

onion , hang out or get consoled. There really is no way for anyone to describe your Mom and capture her beauty,her ability to start some fun , cook good food, and give good life advice all at the same time. She was a good woman . She was a. movie star ! ! I am sure her Delmar girlfriends went to greet her at Heaven's gate- we know Heaven just got better when Helen got there ! Sending a hug to all of you and a prayer. Elizabeth Racco innocenzi







Always





Elizabeth Racco innocenzi

Friend