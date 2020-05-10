Helen V. Rybak
Helen V. Rybak, 89, passed away May 4, 2020. Born in New Jersey, she lived most of her life in Kent. Helen retired from Solon City Schools as a substitute teacher and Kent City Schools in the kitchen. She enjoyed flowers, plants and gardening. She also liked birds, animals and enjoyed baking chocolate chip cookies for everyone. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Carl; daughter, Lynn Diane Rich; sister, Genea Johnson. Helen is survived by her sons, William Rybak of Kent, George (Sheila) Rybak, Jr. of Highland Hts.; son in law, Williston Rich III of Hudson; brother in law, Richard Rybak of Alexandria, Maryland; grandchildren, Brett and Julianna. Private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Standing Rock Cemetery.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.
