) Helen (nee Christoff) Velikoff, 92, passed away on April 18, 2020. Helen was born on December 28, 1927 in Ann Arbor, Michigan to Dane and Sophia (Branoff) Christoff soon after they immigrated from Macedonia. She graduated from Ann Arbor High School in 1946, attended the University of Michigan School of Nursing and married Ted E. Velikoff on October 3, 1948 in Akron, OH. She retired from BFGoodrich International in 1990 with 23 years of service. She and her husband, Ted, were founding members of St. Thomas Eastern Orthodox Church. Helen served as a board member, Sunday School teacher, secretary and party planner. She is a current member of St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, where she has enjoyed the friendship of her fellow parishioners. She was a former board member and Treasurer of the Orthodox Christian Women's Association. Helen was proud of her Macedonian heritage and especially enjoyed sharing its traditions, customs, food and music with others. Predeceased by her parents, husband, Ted; sister, Prosia Bayoff; and brothers, Chris and Nicola Christoff; she is survived by her children, Dr. John (Erin) Velikoff, Deborah (John) Warner, and Julie Velikoff; grandchildren, Christopher Elia, Julia (Adam) Whisman, Corey Nicholson and Elizabeth (Jared) Evans; great grandchildren, Adalyn and Avery Whisman, Ashlyn, Logan and Elena Nicholson, and Faith and Kalan Evans; dear brother, Vangel (Joan) Christoff; sisters-in-law, Katherine Velikoff and Violet Carey; and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Private services will be held and she will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W. Market St., Akron, Ohio, 44333. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations, if desired, be made to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 3204 Ridgewood Rd., Akron, OH 44333 or St. Thomas Eastern Orthodox Church, 555 S Cleveland Massillon Rd., Fairlawn, OH 44333. Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.rosehillbp.com Memorial service and dinner will be scheduled at a later date. "Memory Eternal"
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 22, 2020