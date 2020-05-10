Helen Virginia Sours
Helen Viginia Sours, longtime resident of Manchester who turned 100 on April 23rd died Saturday, May 2, 2020 of corona virus. She resided the past five years at Altercare of Nobles Pond. Helen was born in W. Va and resided most of her life in Manchester. She graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School. She was a house wife and worked as East Franklin Clerk Secretary. She was a member of the Eastern Star Legacy Chapter #596. Helen was preceded in death by husband, R. Dale Sours and sister, Vivian Gamertsfelder. She is survived by son, Robert (Ellen) of Green, OH; grandsons, Ryan (Jennifer) of Canal Fulton, OH and Scott (Jamie) of Winter Garden, FL; great-grandchildren, Emma, Samantha, Colton, and Callie. Private Services will be held for the family with burial at Manchester Cemetery. There will be no public calling hours. www. swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.
