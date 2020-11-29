Dear Angela, Steve, and Family,

This is an absolutely-beautiful write-up on an absolutely-beautiful lady. I remember your mom's gentle soul and amazing personality. Her love and devotion to your precious dad, and you children, warmed my heart. She and your dad raised a lovely family; and, once again, she is healthy and happy. Angela and Steve, I am sending you and your family all of my love.



Pamela Politz-Reno

