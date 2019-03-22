|
Helen W. Hill TOGETHER AGAIN
Helen W. Hill, 93, went to be with the Lord on March 17, 2019. She was born in Akron, Ohio to Frank and Mamie Smith on August 2, 1925.
Helen was raised in North Akron and graduated from North High School. She was employed by Watkins Furniture, then Society Bank (Key Bank), retiring after 11 years.
She married Oscar B. Hill Jr. (deceased) on April 28, 1945 and to this union had children, Oscar III (Vivian), Beverly Beckley (deceased), Kathleen (Robert) Greene, Kenneth and Keith Hill (both deceased), and Luana Johnson. She is survived by her siblings, Frank (Shirley) Smith Sr., Mary Cain, Leonard Loftin Sr., Saundra Beckley, Jefferson (Roy) Loftin, Jeanine Loftin (Rodney Watson) and Dale Loftin; 12 grandchildren, 14 geat-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
Service will be held Monday, March 25, 2019, 12 Noon at Wesley Temple AME Zion Church, 104 N. Prospect St., Akron, OH 44304, Rev. Charles Tyler Eulogist. Friends may visit the church from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment at Mount Peace Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2019