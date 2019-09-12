|
|
Helen Wolonsky Helen Mary Wolonsky, age 92, passed away peacefully August 31, with her family by her side at Pebble Creek Nursing Home under the care of Summa Hospice. Family will receive friends on Saturday, September 14, from 10 AM until celebration of her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Road, Uniontown, Ohio 44685. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Labre Outreach Ministry c/o Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, the , or Sunma Hospice.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019