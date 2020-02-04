|
) Helen Zimmerman, age 93, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was born on October 18, 1926 in Granite City, Ill., and moved to Akron a few years later. Helen spent most of her life in the Firestone Park area. She graduated from Garfield High School in 1944 and started working at S. S. Kresge (now K-Mart) for several years; moving onto East Ohio Gas Co. for the next 30 years, before retiring. Helen was a devoted member of St. George Antioch Church for over 60 years. Helen had a warm heart and kind and caring ways. She was always there for her family. They will always remember her kind, beautiful smile and ornery sense of humor. She will be missed terribly and will forever hold a special place in all of our hearts. Helen found great joy in doing for others. Whether it was bringing desserts and snacks every Saturday morning for our school lunches; taking us them to dinner at Belgrade's "just because"; making them the best Russian tea cakes and baklava; enjoying their visits but expecting them to be respectful when her Cleveland Indians were on TV; playing softball at family picnics; or participating in her first Easter egg hunt at the age of 85 and finding the egg with the biggest prize, Helen loved spending time with her family. Helen is survived by sister, Dorothy (Phil) Suman; sister-in-law, Linda (John) Hasso; niece, Kathy (Larry) Todd; bonus daughter, Pamela (Ken) Woodruff; nieces and nephews: June (Rick) Murdock, Debbie Hasso, Teresa (Ted) Evans, Mark Suman (Lisa Schario), Diane (Jim) Hamelic and many great-great-nieces and -nephews as well as very special friends, Nancy, Pat, Josephine and Carl. The following have preceded Helen's passing: her parents; brothers, Mike Kristoff and John Hasso; sister-in-law, Florence Kristoff; nephew, Michael Kristoff, Jr., and John Zimmerman. Helen has requested there be no calling hours, and that cremation take place. Burial will be private for her family. She requests that donations in her memory be made to the church, 3204 Ridgewood Rd., Akron, OH 44333, or the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 4, 2020