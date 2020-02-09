|
TOGETHER AGAIN Helena Joanne "Joey" Hughes, 87, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020. Born in Davis, WV to Vance and F. Helena (Lease) Burger, she resided in the Akron area all of her adult life. She was a longtime member of Hope Lutheran Church as well as the F.O.E. #2736 Ladies Auxiliary, Red Hat Group. She also worked at the Tallmadge K Mart for many years. Joanne enjoyed singing in Sweet Adelines, playing bingo and cards, and spending time with her family. The family would like to thank Compassionate Care Hospice, specifically Brie and Kim for their loving care in Joanne's final days. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by husband, Bertram; son, Rusty; son-in-law, Dennis Garrett; daughter-in-law, Karen Gorham. She will be sadly missed by children, Bob (Roxanne) Gorham, Ray (Sheila) Gorham, Tammy Garrett, Roger Gorham; grandchildren; Brian (Amber), Eric (Kelly), Kristin, Joshua (Megan), Nicole (Dan), Ashley (Jeff); greatgrandchildren, Olivia, Vance, Kennedy, Lincoln, Emily; brother, Dr. Jerry (Gena) Burger; nephew, Joseph; niece, Annie; many other relatives and close friends. Family and friends are invited to visit Monday, February 10, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. The funeral service will take place Tuesday, February 11 at 12 noon at the funeral home. Family and friends may call for one hour prior to the service. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Joanne's name to the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 9, 2020