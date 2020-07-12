1/1
Helene Dumiel Matter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOGETHER AGAIN CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Helene Dumiel Matter came to Ellet, Ohio, in 1945 from Belgium as a 20-year-old war bride. She died at Stow Glen Retirement Village. She was 95. Mrs. Matter journeyed to the United States on the Italian ship, The MS Vulcania, an ocean liner that was chartered to American Export Lines to transport war brides among others to the States and soon afterward was returned to the Italia Line. In subsequent years, Helene lived in Ellet and Cuyahoga Falls. She and her second husband, Maurice, traveled and entertained extensively. Through the years, Helene ran her own catering company, owned a hair salon on Portage Path, and worked at Lakeshore Jewelers. She was known as a talented cook. A French speaking Belgian, she excelled at both Belgian and French dishes and insisted that one sit down at the table for supper and dine slowly while having a conversation. For many years she assisted the Domm family with daily practicalities and, in essence, became a family member. She was preceded in death by her mother, Alida Jacobs Dumiel and her father, Gastone Dumiel. Her parents had moved to the States and lived with Mrs. Matter. She is buried with them at the Oakwood Cemetery in Cuyahoga Falls. As a connoisseur of good food, Mrs. Matter enjoyed nothing more than a delicious and simple bowl of mussels and a side dish of fries along with a thick slice of bread for dipping in the garlic broth-the national dish of Belgium-moules et frites. She found this dish-many times over-at Laconis on Sackett in Cuyahoga Falls. And she always enjoyed it with a good glass or two or Chardonnay. Never rushed. Never ever rushed. Mrs. Matter was also preceded in death by her brother, George Dumiel and her former husband, Maurice Matter. She is survived by her family-through-friendship: Sally and Donald Domm of Charleston, South Carolina, Gavin Domm, San Francisco, California, Aaron Domm, Charleston, South Carolina, Karen and Ray Matthiesen, Akron, Ron Fogle and family, Akron; each one sorely misses her Christmas cream puffs. She was loved. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved