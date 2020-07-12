TOGETHER AGAIN CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Helene Dumiel Matter came to Ellet, Ohio, in 1945 from Belgium as a 20-year-old war bride. She died at Stow Glen Retirement Village. She was 95. Mrs. Matter journeyed to the United States on the Italian ship, The MS Vulcania, an ocean liner that was chartered to American Export Lines to transport war brides among others to the States and soon afterward was returned to the Italia Line. In subsequent years, Helene lived in Ellet and Cuyahoga Falls. She and her second husband, Maurice, traveled and entertained extensively. Through the years, Helene ran her own catering company, owned a hair salon on Portage Path, and worked at Lakeshore Jewelers. She was known as a talented cook. A French speaking Belgian, she excelled at both Belgian and French dishes and insisted that one sit down at the table for supper and dine slowly while having a conversation. For many years she assisted the Domm family with daily practicalities and, in essence, became a family member. She was preceded in death by her mother, Alida Jacobs Dumiel and her father, Gastone Dumiel. Her parents had moved to the States and lived with Mrs. Matter. She is buried with them at the Oakwood Cemetery in Cuyahoga Falls. As a connoisseur of good food, Mrs. Matter enjoyed nothing more than a delicious and simple bowl of mussels and a side dish of fries along with a thick slice of bread for dipping in the garlic broth-the national dish of Belgium-moules et frites. She found this dish-many times over-at Laconis on Sackett in Cuyahoga Falls. And she always enjoyed it with a good glass or two or Chardonnay. Never rushed. Never ever rushed. Mrs. Matter was also preceded in death by her brother, George Dumiel and her former husband, Maurice Matter. She is survived by her family-through-friendship: Sally and Donald Domm of Charleston, South Carolina, Gavin Domm, San Francisco, California, Aaron Domm, Charleston, South Carolina, Karen and Ray Matthiesen, Akron, Ron Fogle and family, Akron; each one sorely misses her Christmas cream puffs. She was loved. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com