Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helene Van Oss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helene Marie Van Oss


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helene Marie Van Oss Obituary
TOGETHER AGAIN Helene Marie Van Oss, 81, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was born in Akron, Ohio on September 13, 1938 and was a resident of Barberton for 35 years. Helene retired from the Barberton Herald and Canal Fulton Signal in 1976, as the Manchester Correspondent and was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruth Witzman; sister, Charlene Jones and husband, Eugene Van Oss. Helene is survived by her sisters, Carol (Karl) Grimes and Sherry (Brian) Campbell; stepchildren, Debbie Van Oss and Doug Van Oss; six grandchildren; along with other family members and friends. Helene's funeral service will be held Friday, October 25th at 2 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Fr. David Majikas officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. Her family will receive friends on Friday, from 1 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Augustine Endowment Fund, 204 Sixth St., N.W., Barberton, Ohio 44203.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now