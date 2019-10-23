|
TOGETHER AGAIN Helene Marie Van Oss, 81, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was born in Akron, Ohio on September 13, 1938 and was a resident of Barberton for 35 years. Helene retired from the Barberton Herald and Canal Fulton Signal in 1976, as the Manchester Correspondent and was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruth Witzman; sister, Charlene Jones and husband, Eugene Van Oss. Helene is survived by her sisters, Carol (Karl) Grimes and Sherry (Brian) Campbell; stepchildren, Debbie Van Oss and Doug Van Oss; six grandchildren; along with other family members and friends. Helene's funeral service will be held Friday, October 25th at 2 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Fr. David Majikas officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. Her family will receive friends on Friday, from 1 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Augustine Endowment Fund, 204 Sixth St., N.W., Barberton, Ohio 44203.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 23, 2019