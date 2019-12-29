Home

POWERED BY

Services
House of Eberhardt Funeral Home - Akron
472 W Turkey Foot Lake Rd.
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-5005
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
House of Eberhardt Funeral Home - Akron
472 W Turkey Foot Lake Rd.
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Funeral service
Following Services
House of Eberhardt Funeral Home - Akron
472 W Turkey Foot Lake Rd.
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helga Dengler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helga Anna Elisabeth Dengler


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helga Anna Elisabeth Dengler Obituary
Dengler Helga Anna Elisabeth Hennze Dengler passed peacefully at the age of 89. She was surrounded by family as she met Jesus just before Christmas, December 22, 2019. Born and raised in Friedrichsfeld-Mannheim Germany in 1930. After World War II, she met the love of her life, Robert Dengler, as they worked together in the U.S. post office in Germany. Loads of red tape followed, but she and Robert eventually married and moved to America in 1951. She was devoted to a life of kindness, integrity and pride. She attended Faith United Methodist Church and was a loyal member of many local social and craft clubs. Helga was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert; siblings, Klaus, Helmut, Sigrid and Ursula. She is survived by siblings, Edith Mesletzky and Werner Hennze. To carry on her legacy of love, patience and determination, she is also survived by children, Robert (Cindy) Dengler of Massillon, Gary (Kelly) Dengler of New Franklin, and Carolyn (David) Long of Kansas City, MO.; grandchildren, Ryan (Abby), Jason, Heather (Josh) and Taylor; great-grandchildren, Noah, Avery, Harper and Everett. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. with a funeral service to follow Thursday, January 2 at House of Eberhardt Funeral Home, 472 W. Turkeyfoot Lake Road, New Franklin. Private internment will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helga's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -