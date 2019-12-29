|
Dengler Helga Anna Elisabeth Hennze Dengler passed peacefully at the age of 89. She was surrounded by family as she met Jesus just before Christmas, December 22, 2019. Born and raised in Friedrichsfeld-Mannheim Germany in 1930. After World War II, she met the love of her life, Robert Dengler, as they worked together in the U.S. post office in Germany. Loads of red tape followed, but she and Robert eventually married and moved to America in 1951. She was devoted to a life of kindness, integrity and pride. She attended Faith United Methodist Church and was a loyal member of many local social and craft clubs. Helga was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert; siblings, Klaus, Helmut, Sigrid and Ursula. She is survived by siblings, Edith Mesletzky and Werner Hennze. To carry on her legacy of love, patience and determination, she is also survived by children, Robert (Cindy) Dengler of Massillon, Gary (Kelly) Dengler of New Franklin, and Carolyn (David) Long of Kansas City, MO.; grandchildren, Ryan (Abby), Jason, Heather (Josh) and Taylor; great-grandchildren, Noah, Avery, Harper and Everett. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. with a funeral service to follow Thursday, January 2 at House of Eberhardt Funeral Home, 472 W. Turkeyfoot Lake Road, New Franklin. Private internment will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 29, 2019