Henry D. Dannemiller
KENT -- Henry D. Dannemiller, 77, died November 15, 2020. Born in Utah, he was a resident of Kent and a U.S. Army veteran. Henry was employed as a manager with Sparkle Market before retiring. He was a devout Catholic and an active member of St. Eugene Catholic Church. Henry enjoyed working outside in his garden, painting, taking care of his yard, and going to antique shows across the country. Preceded in death by wife, Maryanna Dannemiller, he is survived by his sisters, Suzanne, Rebecca, Jayne; brothers, Jon, Daniel, Don; niece, Jocelyn (Michael) Chiurco; godson, Andrew; brother-in-law, Joe Flogge. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, 11 a.m. at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 1821 Munroe Falls Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls 44221, Fr. Pete Colletti celebrant. Private burial at Standing Rock Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Eugene Catholic Church. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Eugene Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
November 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
