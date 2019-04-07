|
|
Henry D. Rippey
CUYAHOGA FALLS --Henry D. Rippey, age 86, passed away April 4, 2019. Henry was born in Springfield, Tenn., and lived in Cuyahoga Falls. He was a Navy veteran during the Korean War and was a member of Pilgrim United Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his wife, Melody; survived by children, Pamela (Russ) Hartline, Steve (Linda) Rippey, Marnie (Kevin) Tondra, Jason (Jessica) Isner; grandchildren, Hannah and Marissa Tondra, and Madeline Isner; sisters, Gloria Hollister and Margaret Parker; nephew, Matthew (Kristen) Sermersheim; and niece, Megan (Brian) Pizor.
Friends may call Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221. Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 7, 2019