Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Rippey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry D. Rippey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Henry D. Rippey Obituary
Henry D. Rippey

CUYAHOGA FALLS --Henry D. Rippey, age 86, passed away April 4, 2019. Henry was born in Springfield, Tenn., and lived in Cuyahoga Falls. He was a Navy veteran during the Korean War and was a member of Pilgrim United Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his wife, Melody; survived by children, Pamela (Russ) Hartline, Steve (Linda) Rippey, Marnie (Kevin) Tondra, Jason (Jessica) Isner; grandchildren, Hannah and Marissa Tondra, and Madeline Isner; sisters, Gloria Hollister and Margaret Parker; nephew, Matthew (Kristen) Sermersheim; and niece, Megan (Brian) Pizor.

Friends may call Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221. Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now