Henry Dunn was born on May 10, 1936 in Lee County, Alabama to the late Glen Dunn and Gertha Dunn Hicks. Henry left his earthly body to join the heavenly choir and his beloved wife of 59 years, Mary Dunn, on June 12, 2020. At a young age, Henry showed his love for music by playing the piano and singing in the choir at Rehobeth Baptist Church in Alabama. After graduating from Lanier High School, in Lanett, Alabama, he moved to Akron, Ohio where he met and married his wife on October 31, 1959. His musical ministry carried on as he became the Minister of Music at the Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church for 35 years. He last served as the Minister of Music for the Good Shepard Baptist Church, where he joined as a member in 2010, under the late Rev. Dr. Horace Drake and subsequently Rev. Dr. Rodney McNab. Henry gained employment at the Chrysler Twinsburg Stamping Plant where he worked for 30 years as a Small Press Operator and Union Representative. Henry's favorite pass-time at work was to play checkers and he was known to be a pretty good player! All the while, Henry continued to expand his presence in the gospel music arena from owning music stores in the Akron area to organizing an all-female gospel singing group, made up of mostly his nieces, in the Spring of 1968, called Henry Dunn and The Dynamic Dundaleers. His group rose to prominence recording and performing across the country. They also became a catalyst for other local gospel groups to grow. To his credit, Henry also published and produced 15 musical compositions and released multiple LPs, CDs and 45s while managing the Dynamic Dundaleers, other radio talent and recording artists. Also in 1968, Henry began his broadcasting career on the radio station WSLR 1350 AM in Akron, Ohio. His gospel music program, The Road to Glory, aired on Sunday mornings and evenings, paving the way for him to become the Gospel Music Coordinator, Program Director and Board Engineer for black gospel programming for WHOF 1060 in Canton, Ohio in 1969. Seven years later, he moved to WKNT 1520 AM in Kent, Ohio, but then returned to Canton, to become the black gospel Music Director on WTOF 98.1 FM. Lastly, he was the Vice President & Program Director of WJTB 1040 AM and served on the staff of radio station 95.9 FM, The Light. Henry was known for his deep, captivating voice that ushered great gospel music to the sick, shut-in and the bereaved every Sunday morning and evening for decades. He showcased local gospel talent and brought in gospel performers from across the nation impacting the gospel music industry like none other. He was a true pioneer in the world of gospel music. In 1984, he became a member of The Gospel Announcers Guild, an auxiliary of the Gospel Music Workshop of America, Inc., founded by the late Rev. James Cleveland and co-chair of the Northeast Ohio Religious Announcers Guild. In 1994, Henry was inducted into the Broadcaster's Hall of Fame and voted onto their Board of Director's in 1995. By 1997, he was elected the Vice President and subsequently Chairman of the Board of the Original Broadcaster's Hall of Fame in Akron, Ohio, headquartered in the Quaker Square Crowne Plaza. The Road to Glory Program ran for 50-years until its final airing in the fall of 2018. Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; parents, Glen Dunn and Gertha Dunn Hicks; grandparents, John Henry and Eucalar James; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy (Marshall) Arnwine; stepbrother, Christopher Dunn; aunts, Winnie Wallace and Virginia Bell, Uncle, John James; and nephews, Gregory and Karl Davis; brothers-in-law, Charles Johnson; Isaiah (Mary), James and Samuel Johnson; sisters-in-law, Annie Lee (Jonas) Davis; Priscilla (William) Hale; Victoria (Edison) Ester; Peggy (Henry) Reese; Octavia (Leslie) Camak; Zeola (James) Bracy; Mittie (Booker) Bryant. Loved one's cherishing his memory include sister, Glennie Johnson (Akron, OH); stepsisters, Glenda Dunn, Denita Marshall, and Karen Chambers (all of Alabama); sisters-in-law, Mary Johnson (Birminghm, Ala.), Ida Johnson (Akron, OH), God children, DelShon Bracy (Mesa, AZ); Aimee (Ryan) Wade (Barberton, OH); and Myron Rogers (Morrisville, NC); a host of nieces, nephews; great-nieces and nephews; great- great-nieces and nephews; great-great-great nieces and nephews in Tennessee and Ohio; special cousin, James "Chipper" (Lanelle) Bell (Akron, OH) and many other family and friends. Special recognition is given to his niece, Jeannette (Johnny) Camak-Perdue (Akron, OH), who was his right hand and ultimately his caregiver, for her giving heart and dedication throughout the years. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306. Calling hours will being at 10:00 a.m. until time of service. The family will arrive and receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Procession will form and condolences for the family may be sent to 1249 Crestview Ave., Akron, Ohio 44320.