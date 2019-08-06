|
Henry Dure Bullock, 63, died unexpectedly in his sleep on July 9, 2019 at his home in Palo Alto, California.
He was born in Rochester, New York on July 15, 1955 - the third child of his parents, Mary Dure (Bullock) Johnson and the late Page Michaux Bullock who were originally from Swarthmore, Pennsylvania. His family moved to Akron, Ohio several years later and he was raised there. As a child growing up he played many hours of the Monopoly game by himself (because he would always win!) which informed his interest in real estate. He developed a passion for golf early as well, both caddying and playing the game at Fairlawn and Portage Country Clubs. He was a 1973 graduate of Firestone High School and went on to graduate cum laude from Muskingum University (1977), where he received a BA in Philosophy and Economics, and served as a trustee until his passing. Henry was honored with a doctorate in humane letters from Muskingum in 2016 after he delivered the commencement speech. Following graduation from Muskingum, he worked for a year for Roadway Express to gain experience before entering the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University. Henry received his MBA in 1979. He then moved to Northern California to pursue a career in commercial real estate.
Henry's career started with Wells Fargo Bank in San Francisco where he met his former wife, Terri Dale Bullian. He later directed the Northern California commercial mortgage banking operations of Security Pacific Corporation and worked his way up to be Managing Partner at the Shidler Group. In 1994 he started Menlo Equities in Menlo Park, California along with his business partner, Rick Holmstrom, boasting impressive returns and creating a hard and rigorous work environment with a dedicated and talented staff.
Despite Henry's intense commitment to his career, anyone who knew him well, were aware that he prioritized his family and friends. He hosted wonderful trips honoring his mother's birthday - a celebration he never missed. He threw big parties and always made time for anyone who came to California to visit him. Known for Christmas eggnog, love of fine wine, and air-guitar dance moves, Henry never lost the gentle Midwestern touch. He talked to his friends and family often and helped them through the big decisions they might be making in their lives. He loved his clubs and played a significant role in the course redesign at the California Club in particular. He served on many professional boards including the board of UC Berkeley (business school) where his grandmother received her undergraduate degree in the 1920's. He taught his children to focus on the bigger decisions that determine one's happiness and to build the life they want, as he had. Henry traveled the world, celebrating everything with a glass of wine and enjoyed the rewards of a life well lived. He made many special memories for all who knew him.
A loving father, son, friend, brother, cousin, uncle, nephew and colleague, Henry will be deeply missed and always remembered by his mother, Mary Dure (Bullock) Johnson of Akron; companion, Sonia R. Mitchell, of Palo Alto, Calif.; children, Benjamin (Christina) Bullock of San Francisco, Calif. and Christine Bullock (Brian) Wendell of Brooklyn, N.Y.; grandson, Brooks Parker Bullock; brother, Page Michaux (Linda) Bullock of Akron; sisters, Sarah Bullock (David M) Nix of Akron, Madelene Bullock (Eric) Wilson of Concord, Mass.; his former wife, Terri Bullock; his nieces and nephews, Jennifer Bullock (Uwe) Trittmann, Alice Virginia Nix, Westley Dure Wilson, Blake Burnett Wilson, and Carter Byrd Wilson; step brothers and sisters, Katharine Mears, Amy Hurt, Alicia Spearman and Allan Johnson III; as well as his many good friends, colleagues and extended family.
A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church Chapel at 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
A "Celebration of Life" will take place in Menlo Park, California the week prior.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Henry can be made to: Boys and Girls Clubs of the Peninsula
http://www.bgcp.org/ or a .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019