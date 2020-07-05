STOW -- Henry Edwin "Eddie" Robinson, Jr., son of Henry Sr. and Vora M. Robinson, brother of David G. Robinson, was born January 25, 1926. He passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020 at Stow Glen Retirement Village, survived by daughter, Dianne Lee of Corpus Christi, TX. His passing leaves us with one less precious WWII veteran. Henry lived and worked in the Stow/Akron area most of his life. He was married to Anna Benson for 25 years. Henry was a life long member of the Masonic Lodge. He was a proud member of American Legion Post 281 in Cuyahoga Falls and was honored to represent the Post as Parade Marshall in the 2011 Cuyahoga Falls Memorial Day parade. Henry also rode many years as a Metro Parks bicycle patrol volunteer. Always ready with a joke, he loved to make people laugh. Henry was most proud of his military service in the U.S. Navy and loved to tell stories of his time on board the LST 835. The majority of his time was in the Pacific theater between 1944-1946, for which he was awarded four ribbons and one battle star. His final resting place will be Stow Cemetery. Due to travel and gathering cautions at this time, a memorial service will be at a later date. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 281, 1601 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)