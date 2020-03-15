|
|
THEN AND NOW STOW -- Henry G. Knight, 81, passed away March 11, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was born in Belington, WV to the late Birdsell and Ethel Knight. Henry retired from Chrysler in Twinsburg after 30 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, attending car shows with his friends, cookouts, visiting his cabin in WV, cruises and his pampered cat, Marshmallow. Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gerald, Kester, Lee and niece, Joan Shafer. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sue; daughter, Kim (Richard) Trares; sons, Kevin and Brian (Lisa) Knight; cherished grandchildren, Ashley, Matt, Tyler and Drew; sisters, Patty Phillips of WV and Peggy (Dean) Hoxsworth of OH; brothers, Jimmie (Catherine) of WV and Stan of NV; many nieces, nephews and friends. Pastor James Simone will conduct services 1:30 PM Monday at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Rd., Stow, OH. Friends may call from 11:30 AM to service time. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Kathleen Rogers and nurse Laurie. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020