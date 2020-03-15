Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631

Henry G. Knight

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry G. Knight Obituary
THEN AND NOW STOW -- Henry G. Knight, 81, passed away March 11, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was born in Belington, WV to the late Birdsell and Ethel Knight. Henry retired from Chrysler in Twinsburg after 30 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, attending car shows with his friends, cookouts, visiting his cabin in WV, cruises and his pampered cat, Marshmallow. Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gerald, Kester, Lee and niece, Joan Shafer. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sue; daughter, Kim (Richard) Trares; sons, Kevin and Brian (Lisa) Knight; cherished grandchildren, Ashley, Matt, Tyler and Drew; sisters, Patty Phillips of WV and Peggy (Dean) Hoxsworth of OH; brothers, Jimmie (Catherine) of WV and Stan of NV; many nieces, nephews and friends. Pastor James Simone will conduct services 1:30 PM Monday at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Rd., Stow, OH. Friends may call from 11:30 AM to service time. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Kathleen Rogers and nurse Laurie. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now