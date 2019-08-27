Home

Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
Henry Muck Jr.


1929 - 2019
Henry Muck Jr. Obituary
Henry Muck, Jr. Henry Muck, Jr., 89, passed away August 25, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 7 P.M. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Wednesday from 4 P.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home. A private interment will take place at East Liberty Cemetery. To leave a special message online for the family and read more about Henry's life please, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 27, 2019
