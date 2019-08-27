|
|
Henry Muck, Jr. Henry Muck, Jr., 89, passed away August 25, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 7 P.M. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Wednesday from 4 P.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home. A private interment will take place at East Liberty Cemetery. To leave a special message online for the family and read more about Henry's life please, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 27, 2019